Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.46.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $307,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 2,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $245,954.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,389 shares of company stock worth $1,037,487 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plexus by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,154,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $288,308,000 after buying an additional 43,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000,000 after buying an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Plexus by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $79.20 on Monday. Plexus has a 1-year low of $72.88 and a 1-year high of $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.43.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.21). Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense market sectors.

