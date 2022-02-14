Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,095,707 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 122.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,992,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095,707 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.96% of Arcutis Biotherapeutics worth $47,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 19.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,152,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,451,000 after acquiring an additional 184,500 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 924,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,242,000 after purchasing an additional 268,537 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 897,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,505,000 after purchasing an additional 21,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 13,888 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 23,285 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARQT opened at $15.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $778.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $36.60.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $53,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $252,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,560 shares of company stock worth $411,094 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

