Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 231,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.34% of Mohawk Industries worth $41,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 3.7% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 42.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Mohawk Industries from $202.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Mohawk Industries from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Mohawk Industries stock opened at $144.17 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.52. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.25 and a 12 month high of $231.80.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.09. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.85 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

