Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $50.34 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 46,393 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.25% of Teledyne Technologies worth $50,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 6,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 68 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 375.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 133 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total value of $2,374,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,385 shares of company stock valued at $5,401,599. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $421.44 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $425.01 and its 200-day moving average is $435.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $354.17 and a 1-year high of $465.40.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 9.65%. Teledyne Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.