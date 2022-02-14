Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 945.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,062,091 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,769,149 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 3.08% of Alphatec worth $37,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alphatec by 341.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphatec by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the third quarter valued at approximately $135,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Alphatec by 41.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the third quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

ATEC stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.71. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.57.

In related news, major shareholder Paul Segal bought 67,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $681,034.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Hochberg purchased 5,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $54,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 83,496 shares of company stock valued at $853,115. Insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

