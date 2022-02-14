Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $35.38 Million in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 922,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $35,378,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 1.91% of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 63,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $203,661,000 after acquiring an additional 299,044 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 780,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares during the period. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAY shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.64.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Kevin M. Sheehan acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.92 per share, for a total transaction of $523,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $39.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average is $36.75.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $317.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.74 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 12.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

