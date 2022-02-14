Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 723,028 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,525 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $203,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,213 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,531 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 209,702 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $59,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,766 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 448,802 shares of company stock worth $153,532,072. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $295.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.26 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

