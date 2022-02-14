Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys 3,421 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 480.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,431 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 1,903.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after purchasing an additional 789,563 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of ASML by 92.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $949,124,000 after purchasing an additional 613,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 14.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,508,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,124,220,000 after acquiring an additional 188,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 631,846 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,795,000 after acquiring an additional 72,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $628.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $501.11 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $257.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $732.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $782.46.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASML. AlphaValue lowered ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.00.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

