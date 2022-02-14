Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Buys New Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCL. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Carnival Co. & by 57.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $1,827,787.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $22.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.98. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $16.32 and a 1-year high of $31.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CCL. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.05.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

