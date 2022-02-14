Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 1,763 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $899,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Tobam grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 337.7% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 57,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after purchasing an additional 44,007 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Boston Beer by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $775.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $758.20.

Shares of SAM opened at $432.52 on Monday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $404.50 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $518.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.72.

In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total transaction of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,685 shares of company stock valued at $3,917,380 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

