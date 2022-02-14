Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $1.03 Million in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,059,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $265,659,000 after buying an additional 523,077 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3,941.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 455,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,637,000 after buying an additional 443,988 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,227,766,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 180.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust stock opened at $123.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.66. Northern Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $135.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.27%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NTRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.15.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.