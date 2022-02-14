Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Invests $865,000 in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,747 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,959,000 after purchasing an additional 126,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,020,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,152,000 after purchasing an additional 269,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

TTWO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.06.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $171.48 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.19 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.49. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.