Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 46.5% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $719.30.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,603 shares of company stock worth $21,642,325 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LRCX opened at $559.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $658.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $621.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $501.67 and a 12-month high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.78% and a return on equity of 78.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 32.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.69%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.