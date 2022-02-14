Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 357.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.17.

EMN stock opened at $121.93 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.00.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total value of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

