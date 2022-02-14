Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,670 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 12.1% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $33.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.51 and a beta of 1.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.