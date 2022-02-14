Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. Takes Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $29.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.76. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Unum Group declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.44.

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

