Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Polaris Infrastructure alerts:

PIF stock opened at C$15.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.38. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$14.30 and a 12 month high of C$23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$308.13 million and a PE ratio of 9.11.

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.