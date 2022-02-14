Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) Price Target Cut to C$25.00

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2022

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong rating on the stock.

Separately, Clarus Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Polaris Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

PIF stock opened at C$15.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.38. Polaris Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$14.30 and a 12 month high of C$23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$308.13 million and a PE ratio of 9.11.

Polaris Infrastructure Company Profile

Polaris Infrastructure Inc acquires, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua. It also operates run-of-river (ROR) hydro facility of 5 MW in Canchayllo, Peru; and 2 ROR hydro projects with the capacity of approximately 8 MW (net) and 20 MW (net) in Peru.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.