Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Trading Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 14th. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $13.97 million and $1.11 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for about $4.55 or 0.00010710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00043939 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,916.74 or 0.06860462 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,525.35 or 1.00023875 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00047361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00047962 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance was first traded on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,068,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Poolz Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Poolz Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

