Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Post Holdings Partnering Corp (NYSE:PSPC) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 40.0% from the January 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 29,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its position in shares of Post Holdings Partnering by 400.0% in the third quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Post Holdings Partnering during the third quarter worth $4,801,000. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSPC opened at $9.76 on Monday. Post Holdings Partnering has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.74.

