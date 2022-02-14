Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $97.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Power Integrations, Inc. is a supplier of high-performance electronic components used in high-voltage power-conversion systems. Their integrated circuits and diodes enable compact, energy-efficient AC-DC power supplies for a vast range of electronic products including mobile devices, TVs, PCs, appliances, smart utility meters and LED lights. Their SCALE IGBT drivers enhance the efficiency, reliability and cost of high-power applications such as industrial motor drives, solar and wind energy systems, electric vehicles and high-voltage DC transmission. Since its introduction, Power Integrations’ EcoSmart® energy-efficiency technology has prevented billions of dollars’ worth of energy waste and millions of tons of carbon emissions. Reflecting the environmental benefits of their products, Power Integrations’ stock is a member of clean-technology stock indices sponsored by Cleantech Group LLC and Clean Edge. “

POWI has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Power Integrations from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.67.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.87. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.95.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 24.29%.

In related news, VP Clifford Walker sold 819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $68,583.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,183 shares of company stock worth $2,533,705 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Power Integrations by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 15.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 237,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the third quarter worth $273,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

