Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $133.30

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 133.30 ($1.80) and last traded at GBX 133.41 ($1.80), with a volume of 353261 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 135 ($1.83).

PHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 164 ($2.22) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 176 ($2.38) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.37) target price on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 173.71 ($2.35).

Get Primary Health Properties alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 146.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 154.22.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Primary Health Properties’s previous dividend of $1.55. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. Primary Health Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 0.44%.

Primary Health Properties Company Profile (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties (PHP) is the leading investor in modern healthcare properties in the UK & Ireland. PHP is a UK based Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with a clear objective to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.