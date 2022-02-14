Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Procore Technologies worth $5,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Procore Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,905,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,022,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,309,000 after purchasing an additional 500,144 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $769,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $781,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

PCOR stock opened at $66.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 3.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.13. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $108.75.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CTO Sam Crigman sold 7,573 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $666,499.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,510 shares of company stock valued at $10,719,363.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCOR. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.