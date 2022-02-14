Profund Advisors LLC Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FELE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,920,000 after buying an additional 179,681 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,900,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,881,000 after buying an additional 81,480 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,037,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,825,000 after buying an additional 87,409 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Franklin Electric by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 919,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,422,000 after buying an additional 141,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $83.12 on Monday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $96.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.195 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

