Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.53.

NYSE:BBWI opened at $57.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

