Profund Advisors LLC Makes New $339,000 Investment in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NYSE:BBWI opened at $57.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.33 and a 200-day moving average of $66.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 52 week low of $38.08 and a 52 week high of $82.00.
Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is an increase from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bath & Body Works (BBWI)
- 2 Tremendous Travel Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/7 – 2/11
- Can Uber (NYSE: UBER) Get Back On Track?
- The Institutions Are Buying Newell Brands, Maybe You Should Too
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI).
Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.