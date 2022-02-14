Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,857 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $591,229,000 after purchasing an additional 127,919 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,131,000 after purchasing an additional 547,084 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Amelia Huntington bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,445.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.41 per share, with a total value of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thor Industries stock opened at $94.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.51. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.13 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 21st that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.17%.

THO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.11.

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

