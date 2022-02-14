Profund Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Primerica were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,660,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 89.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $163.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.00.

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $521,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.56, for a total transaction of $221,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE PRI opened at $153.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.42. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.78 and a 12-month high of $179.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Primerica’s payout ratio is presently 17.06%.

Primerica declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $275.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

