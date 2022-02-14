Profund Advisors LLC Sells 308 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 4,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 77,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 36,211 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in LCI Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,665,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in LCI Industries by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LCII shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, insider Jamie Schnur sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LCII opened at $122.75 on Monday. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $113.48 and a fifty-two week high of $163.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.57.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.47. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LCI Industries will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.96%.

LCI Industries Company Profile

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

