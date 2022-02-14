Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Purchased by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned 0.24% of Progress Software worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 34.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 620.9% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Shares of Progress Software stock opened at $45.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Progress Software Co. has a 52-week low of $41.06 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.71.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.12% and a net margin of 14.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.