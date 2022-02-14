ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.85.

PRQR opened at $1.39 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 230.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 75,601 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 14.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,856,000 after acquiring an additional 131,731 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 30.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,443,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,427,000 after acquiring an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,332,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,462,000 after acquiring an additional 20,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.

