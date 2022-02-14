ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.85.
PRQR opened at $1.39 on Friday. ProQR Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.39.
About ProQR Therapeutics
ProQR Therapeutics NV is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Its product pipeline include Sepofarsen, QR-421a, QR-1123, and QR-504a.
