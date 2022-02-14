Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at $32,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,434 shares of company stock valued at $20,814,931 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRU stock opened at $119.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.00 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a market cap of $45.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.49.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.74. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.12%.

PRU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI downgraded Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.27.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

