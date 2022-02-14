PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Sells $807,613.05 in Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $807,613.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mark Elliott Boulding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 779 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $31,160.00.

On Friday, January 7th, Mark Elliott Boulding sold 885 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $34,090.20.

PTCT stock opened at $42.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.63. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.90.

PTCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

