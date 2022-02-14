Public Index Network Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PIN)

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Public Index Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0184 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Index Network has a market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $531.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded down 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002396 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00043412 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,849.81 or 0.06823099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,761.84 or 0.99987337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00046799 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00048226 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Index Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Public Index Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

