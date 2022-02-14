Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Given New $20.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $43.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

PLSE opened at $6.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.03. Pulse Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.34 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The company has a market capitalization of $196.16 million, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.57.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pulse Biosciences will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLSE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pulse Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as an immuno-oncology company developing a proprietary oncolytic electroceutical therapy based on its Nano Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology. It manufactures surgical and medical instruments uses a novel and proprietary platform technology called Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.