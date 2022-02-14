Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.14% of Clean Harbors worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLH. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Clean Harbors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.13.

CLH opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.67. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.30 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Herbert Knapp sold 503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total transaction of $54,937.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,011 shares of company stock worth $710,143 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

