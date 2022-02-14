Putnam Investments LLC Buys 9,905 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of John Bean Technologies worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JBT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 9,566.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,616,000 after acquiring an additional 349,361 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 31,823.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 301,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 300,731 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,397,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 36.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 480,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,596,000 after acquiring an additional 127,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,583,000 after buying an additional 111,789 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Carlos Fernandez sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total value of $73,295.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $50,766.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,377 shares of company stock valued at $212,868. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

John Bean Technologies stock opened at $131.53 on Monday. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $122.08 and a 1-year high of $177.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is an increase from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.75.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

