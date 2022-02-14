Putnam Investments LLC Buys New Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ross Stores by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,543,101 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $167,966,000 after buying an additional 171,615 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 31,857 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 45,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,432,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $264,796,000 after purchasing an additional 109,277 shares in the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores stock opened at $94.27 on Monday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.10 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.59. The company has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett lowered Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.86.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

