Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 25.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 351,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 117,598 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Everi worth $8,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Everi by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,448,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75,760 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter worth $314,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 106.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 162,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 83,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Everi by 24.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 378,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everi by 53.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 6,291 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everi stock opened at $22.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.60 and its 200-day moving average is $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.09. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 2.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everi from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

