Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Putnam Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 191,903 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 115,423 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.97% of Chuy’s worth $6,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chuy’s by 90.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,857 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,592,000 after acquiring an additional 114,468 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,752,000 after buying an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 953,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,079,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,899,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Chuy's alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHUY opened at $27.85 on Monday. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.49 million, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.71.

CHUY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Chuy’s from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Stephens raised their price target on Chuy’s from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

About Chuy’s

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY).

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.