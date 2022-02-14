Putnam Investments LLC Takes Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 99,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,501,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.08% of OneMain at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Get OneMain alerts:

Shares of OneMain stock opened at $52.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.70. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.84 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.95.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.07. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 30.87%. The firm had revenue of $784.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OneMain has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman bought 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.73 per share, for a total transaction of $50,730.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer & Insurance segment consists of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.