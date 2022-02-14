Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Issued By KeyCorp

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) – KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ITT in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. ITT had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 7.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on ITT from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.60.

ITT stock opened at $87.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.81. ITT has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $105.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ITT by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,937 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,643,000 after buying an additional 12,464 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in shares of ITT by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 11,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of ITT by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 224,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,961,000 after purchasing an additional 71,988 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ITT by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,244,000 after purchasing an additional 14,612 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.43%.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

