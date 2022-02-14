Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for XPO Logistics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for XPO Logistics’ FY2024 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on XPO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.38.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $66.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.19 and a 200-day moving average of $79.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. XPO Logistics has a 12 month low of $61.63 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 217.8% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 321 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

