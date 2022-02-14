Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Zynga Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynga in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04.

Get Zynga alerts:

ZNGA has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.93.

NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $9.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Zynga has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zynga in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Zynga in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zynga in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.