Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Regional Management Corp. Raised by Analyst (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regional Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the credit services provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Regional Management’s FY2022 earnings at $6.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Regional Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of RM stock opened at $51.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $30.75 and a fifty-two week high of $67.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.08. The company has a market capitalization of $514.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in Regional Management by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Regional Management by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Regional Management by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,976 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,561,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Regional Management by 7.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Regional Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Carlos Palomares sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $289,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 58,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.19, for a total value of $3,746,064.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,359 shares of company stock worth $4,341,864 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 13.21%.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

