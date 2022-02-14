Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 51.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,721 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Harmonic were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmonic in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,743 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.16 on Monday. Harmonic Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $939.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.99% and a net margin of 2.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities raised Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.50.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

