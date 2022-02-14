Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $190.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.75.

NYSE DGX opened at $132.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.73. Quest Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $113.36 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.15. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total transaction of $5,890,567.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,881,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,625,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,689,266,000 after purchasing an additional 806,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 413.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 967,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $140,558,000 after purchasing an additional 779,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $193,926,000 after purchasing an additional 596,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,056,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,372,000 after purchasing an additional 567,239 shares during the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

