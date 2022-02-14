Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Quest Resource from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

NASDAQ QRHC opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.61 million, a PE ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44. Quest Resource has a twelve month low of $2.80 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $37.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.42 million. Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quest Resource will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Barry M. Kitt purchased 16,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $90,228.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 107,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $558,792.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 220,683 shares of company stock worth $1,192,016 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 226.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 32,467 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 733.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after buying an additional 313,055 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Resource by 92.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 35,841 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Quest Resource in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 29.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

