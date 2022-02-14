Quisitive Technology Solutions (CVE:QUIS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.76

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (CVE:QUIS) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.76 and last traded at C$0.78, with a volume of 204355 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.20 price target on Quisitive Technology Solutions and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.67, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of C$274.36 million and a PE ratio of -27.00.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile (CVE:QUIS)
Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides Microsoft solutions primarily in North America. The company offers Microsoft cloud solutions, including Microsoft Azure, Microsoft Dynamics business applications, and Microsoft O365; CRG emPerform, an employee performance management software for small and medium sized business; and LedgerPay, Microsoft cloud-based payment processing and data insights product platform, as well as business solutions from other technology partners that are related to the Microsoft platform.
