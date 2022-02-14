R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Position Increased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 709.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,539 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,753 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.17% of R1 RCM worth $10,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 4.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 11.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,689 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,226 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 20.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

In other R1 RCM news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM stock opened at $25.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $31.28.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

