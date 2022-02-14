RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for RADA Electronic Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RADA Electronic Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on RADA Electronic Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.57.

RADA stock opened at $10.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.31. RADA Electronic Industries has a one year low of $8.20 and a one year high of $14.80. The stock has a market cap of $537.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.96.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADA. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 44.0% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 57,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 17,642 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,827,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 21.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 602,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in RADA Electronic Industries by 603.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,447,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,980 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.