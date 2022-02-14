Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.26). Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.
On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Health.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.
In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 560,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period.
About Radius Health
Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.
