Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will post ($0.35) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.26). Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.62) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.21. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Radius Health.

Get Radius Health alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Radius Health from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Radius Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Radius Health in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Radius Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of Radius Health stock opened at $6.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $329.03 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.08. Radius Health has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $26.16.

In related news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp acquired 560,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.02 per share, for a total transaction of $4,496,741.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $1,575,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,946,997 shares of company stock valued at $14,129,893 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter worth about $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Radius Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Radius Health by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares during the period.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company’s lead product, Abaloparatide-SC, reduces fracture risk in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. Its pipeline also includes abaloparatide transdermal patch for potential use in osteoporosis; and RAD1901 for potential use in hormone-driven, or hormone-resistant, metastatic breast cancer, and vasomotor symptoms in postmenopausal women.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Radius Health (RDUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.